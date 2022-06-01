Watch CBS News
Sports

Angels-Yankees game rained out, doubleheader Thursday

/ AP

NEW YORK — The game between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night was rained out.

The teams will make up the game with a day-night doubleheader Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Reid Detmers had been scheduled to pitch for the Angels, who have lost six in a row. Nestor Cortes was set to start for New York.

Shohei Ohtani had been lined up to start for the Angels on Thursday against Jameson Taillon.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 7:55 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.