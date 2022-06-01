Angels-Yankees game rained out, doubleheader Thursday
NEW YORK — The game between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night was rained out.
The teams will make up the game with a day-night doubleheader Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
Reid Detmers had been scheduled to pitch for the Angels, who have lost six in a row. Nestor Cortes was set to start for New York.
Shohei Ohtani had been lined up to start for the Angels on Thursday against Jameson Taillon.
