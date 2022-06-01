Angels-Yankees game rained out, doubleheader Thursday

NEW YORK — The game between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night was rained out.

The teams will make up the game with a day-night doubleheader Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Tonight’s Yankees-Angels game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 2 at 1:00pm. pic.twitter.com/WozJJAOktJ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 1, 2022

Reid Detmers had been scheduled to pitch for the Angels, who have lost six in a row. Nestor Cortes was set to start for New York.

Shohei Ohtani had been lined up to start for the Angels on Thursday against Jameson Taillon.