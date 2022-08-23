Watch CBS News
Local News

Angelo's Pizzeria closes after nearly 60 years in Maywood, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Well-known New Jersey pizzeria evicted
Well-known New Jersey pizzeria evicted 00:27

MAYWOOD, N.J. -- A well known New Jersey pizzeria that has been open for nearly 60 years has served its last slice.

A sign on the door of Angelo's Pizzeria in Maywood says they were evicted on August 15. 

Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Angelo and Mary Mafaro. 

In a social media post, their son, Charles, said he was deeply saddened and apologized for closing his family's business.

He blamed "horrible management," but did not offer any other details. 

Mary Marafo died last year. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 10:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.