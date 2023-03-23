Watch CBS News
Former New York City Transit president Andy Byford to join Amtrak

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Former New York City Transit president Andy Byford will join Amtrak in April.

Byford will take on the newly created role of senior vice president of high speed rail development programs.

His first day will be April 10.

Byford was in charge of keeping London's public transit system running smoothly during Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September as the commissioner of Transport for London.

