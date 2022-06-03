Watch CBS News
André Thomas, co-chair of NYC Pride and Heritage of Pride, discusses the history of Pride and its future

NEW YORK - All this month, we're celebrating Pride. 

We're bringing you stories that honor the richness and diversity of LGBTQIA+ communities throughout our area. 

The 53rd NYC Pride March will be held on June 26, but there's so much more to Pride. It's a movement to recognize the past, and the activists who overcame diversity and discrimination, and a time to come together and celebrate without fear or judgment. 

The theme for this year's NYC Pride is "Unapologetically us." 

André Thomas spoke with CBS2's Cindy Hsu. Thomas is co-chair of NYC Pride and Heritage of Pride, the nonprofit organization that produces New York City's official LGBTQIA+ Pride events. 

Thomas spoke with Hsu about the history of Pride, how close we are to being able to live without discrimination, whether Pride events mobilize more people to get involved and more. 

Check out their conversation in the video above. 

