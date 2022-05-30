Watch CBS News
Andre De Shields honored at his final performance in "Hadestown"

NEW YORK - A Broadway performer who's ending his current role got quite an ovation Sunday night. 

The crowd at the Walter Kerr Theatre cheered Tony Award winner Andre De Shields. 

He gave his final performance in the musical "Hadestown," a show he's been with since 2019. 

Mayor Eric Adams came on stage to issue a proclamation making Sunday "Andre De Shields day." 

"Today in New York, 8.8 million people, we're designating this day as your day," Adams said. 

Later, De Shields sang "Believe In Yourself" from "The Wiz," the Broadway musical in which he originated the title role nearly 50 years ago. 

