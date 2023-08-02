Amy Redford shares sneak peek of new film "What Comes Around"
NEW YORK -- Director Amy Redford has a new film, "What Comes Around."
It's a coming-of-age drama that touches on how teen online dating and a love affair can turn into a menacing game.
Redford spoke with us Wednesday morning to share a sneak peak.
"What Comes Around" opens Friday, August 4 at the IFC Center.
CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.