Amy Redford shares sneak peek of new film "What Comes Around"

NEW YORK -- Director Amy Redford has a new film, "What Comes Around."

It's a coming-of-age drama that touches on how teen online dating and a love affair can turn into a menacing game.

Redford spoke with us Wednesday morning to share a sneak peak.

"What Comes Around" opens Friday, August 4 at the IFC Center.

