Amy Redford shares sneak peek of new film "What Comes Around"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Director Amy Redford has a new film, "What Comes Around."

It's a coming-of-age drama that touches on how teen online dating and a love affair can turn into a menacing game. 

Redford spoke with us Wednesday morning to share a sneak peak.

"What Comes Around" opens Friday, August 4 at the IFC Center. 

First published on August 2, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

