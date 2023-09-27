Amtrak service delayed between New York and New Haven due to earlier brush fire

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- An early morning brush fire in New Rochelle is now impacting Amtrak service into the city for the commute.

Amtrak says riders should expect lengthy delays between New York and New Haven due to overhead power issues.

ALERT: As of 6:35 am ET, All Services traveling between New York (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) may experience lengthy delays due to overhead power issues in the area. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 27, 2023

