Amtrak service delayed between New York and New Haven due to earlier brush fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- An early morning brush fire in New Rochelle is now impacting Amtrak service into the city for the commute. 

Amtrak says riders should expect lengthy delays between New York and New Haven due to overhead power issues. 

First published on September 27, 2023 / 7:04 AM

