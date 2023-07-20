Watch CBS News
Amtrak warns repair work may cause delays throughout New York, New England & mid-Atlantic this summer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- If you have a trip planned on Amtrak this summer, be prepared for possible delays as crews complete repair work.

Amtrak officials say to expect minor delays in spots throughout New England, New York and the mid-Atlantic.

The work will last through Sept. 30.

Amtrak will be replacing 40 switches and updating 25 miles of track.

For more information, click here.

