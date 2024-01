Amtrak cancels over a dozen northeast corridor trains due to winter weather

First Alert Weather: Looks like 1-3 inches on Friday for Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- Winter weather in the Tri-State Area will affect Amtrak service Thursday.

Amtrak announced the cancellation of over a dozen trains in the northeast corridor:

Train 2103 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2153 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2117 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2159 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2121 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2163 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2190 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2104 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2162 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2108 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2170 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2124 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2150 Thursday, January 18 is canceled between WAS - NYP; Originates in New York (NYP).

Amtrak says customers with reservations will be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day.

Customers can find up-to-date train status information on Amtrak.com, in their free mobile app or by following @AmtrekNECAlerts on X.

For more information on additional cancellations due to the winter weather, click here.