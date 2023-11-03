15-year-old Amir Porterfield struck by 2 drivers, killed in Copiague; 2nd pedestrian death at intersection in less than a month

COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was hit and killed Thursday at the same Long Island intersection where another pedestrian was killed in October.

Both crashes happened at 35th and Sunrise Highway in Copiague.

Amir Porterfield was barely two months into high school -- a football player, excited about his first season at Copiague High.

Now, instead of attending his football games, his parents are planning his funeral.

The 15-year-old was struck by two drivers and killed Thursday night when crossing Sunrise Highway at 35th Street after leaving a game at the high school.

"My son loved to bake. He was just funny. I just want to know who did this to my son," mom Iesha Kyles said.

Suffolk County Police say the boy was first struck by a driver who stayed at the scene. Then, while the boy was on the ground, a second driver hit him and fled.

"My son always answers his phone. I was calling and calling and calling, couldn't get an answer," Kyles said. "My son has to cross a busy highway, a four-way intersection, daily."

Because the teen lived less than a mile away from his high school, he made that same, risky walk across Sunrise Highway every day.

"Providing transportation for kids, children that have to cross a busy highway, that's number one. It's different if you're in residential area like the kids that live around the school," Kyles said.

Less than a month ago, on Oct. 6, Suffolk County Police say another pedestrian was struck and killed at the same intersection of Sunrise Highway at 35th Street.

"People run the light, too. But you know, they gotta do something. They have to do something," Wyandanch resident Christine McNeil said.

"People need to slow down. Take a deep breath and try to have some patience," Lindenhurst resident Kevin Bannon said.

Grief counselors were offered at Walter G. O'Connell Copiague High School on Friday. The school's principal said, "We extend our deepest condolences to Amir's family and friends during this difficult time."

Suffolk County Police are still looking for that second driver who struck Amir. His parents looking for justice.

"That was me all over. Just a better me. Very handy, did anything he put his mind to, knew about things I didn't know about, he put me onto," dad Kyle Porterfield said.

"I just want to know if anyone has any answers, anything, just please call, please, please," Kyles said.