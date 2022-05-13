President Biden urges local leaders to use American Rescue Plan funds to invest in public safety

NEWARK, N.J. -- President Joe Biden is urging state and local leaders to use American Rescue Plan funds to invest in public safety immediately.

"Spend this money now that you have. Use these funds we've made available to you to prioritize public safety. Do it quickly before the summer when crime rates typically surge," Biden said Friday. "Taking action today is going to save lives tomorrow, so use the money. Hire the police officers. Build up your emergency response systems. Invest in proven solutions."

The pandemic relief fund passed by Democrats provides $350 billion directly to cities, counties and states.

In the Tri-State Area, Newark is investing $19 million in supportive programs and Trenton will use $10 million to modernize emergency radio communications and 911 systems.

Bridgeport, Connecticut, plans to use some of the money on re-entry employment programs for formerly incarcerated individuals.