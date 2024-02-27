American Patchwork Quartet using music to unify and lift up diverse voices

American Patchwork Quartet using music to unify diverse voices

NEW YORK -- Music has the power to bring people together, regardless of where they're from.

That is the message behind American Patchwork Quartet.

The collective, made up of four award-winning musicians with diverse backgrounds, is dedicated to lifting up underrepresented voices.

We spoke with two Grammy Award winning members, vocalist Falu and band leader Clay Ross, about their many influences and their debut album.

Watch their full interview and click here for more information about the group.