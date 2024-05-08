Jewelry worn by hip-hop legends now on display at NYC museum. Here's where to see it.

Take a sneak peek inside "Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry"

NEW YORK -- A new exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History features a collection of jewelry worn by hip-hop icons from the Notorious B.I.G. to Nicki Minaj.

"Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry" is the first exhibition of its kind.

Hip-hop jewelry on display at NYC museum

The exhibition traces 50 years of hip-hop's cultural influence, featuring pieces such as Slick Rick's gem-encrusted crown, chains made for Nicki Minaj and Biz Markie, and clocks work by Flavor Flav.

"I think what's exciting for the museum is to have an exhibition like this that might bring in people who haven't thought of the museum this way, haven't come to the museum," said Lauri Halderman, senior vice president of exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History.

Slick Rick's gem-encrusted crown on display for "Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry" at the American Museum of Natural History CBS New York

The exhibit is in the museum's Hall of Gems and Minerals, highlighting the transformation from gemstone to jewelry.

"Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry" opens Thursday and runs through early January.

Jewelry designer Alex Moss shares favorite pieces on display

A$AP Rocky's 14-karat gold, jewel-encrusted LEGO pendant on display for "Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry" at the American Museum of Natural History CBS New York

Jewelry designer Alex Moss's work is among dozens of dazzling pieces featured in the brand new exhibit at the museum.

"For artists, jewelry is part of their image, it's part of their persona. It makes you feel a certain way. It's like their Superman cape," he said.

A Toronto-inspired piece designed for Drake on display for "Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry" at the American Museum of Natural History CBS New York

As CBS New York's Nick Caloway found out, when it comes to his work, Moss has lots of favorites -- from A$AP Rocky's 14-karat gold, jewel-encrusted LEGO pendant to "the coolest Toronto piece ever" designed for Drake.

"So I feel like, being in this museum, it kind of validates the style and the trends that we bring to the jewelry world," Moss said.