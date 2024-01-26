American Museum of Natural History closing 2 major Native American galleries

NEW YORK -- The American Museum of Natural History is closing two major galleries displaying Native American objects in response to new federal regulations that require museums to obtain consent from tribes.

The museum is shutting down two halls dedicated to Indigenous cultures of North America -- the Eastern Woodlands and Great Plains -- this Saturday, and covering seven other display cases as it goes through its collection to make sure it is in compliance.

"While the actions we are taking this week may seem sudden, they reflect a growing urgency among all museums to change their relationships to, and representation of, Indigenous cultures. The Halls we are closing are vestiges of an era when museums such as ours did not respect the values, perspectives, and indeed shared humanity of Indigenous peoples. Actions that may feel sudden to some may seem long overdue to others," Museum President Sean Decatur wrote in a letter to staff Friday morning.

Last month, the Department of the Interior expanded regulations implemented under the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, NAGPRA, to require tribal consent for the exhibition of and research on artifacts.

The museum president said they will share more information as they review the new rules and how to respond.

"We expect that there will be disruption to our established practices and some uncertainty as we work to better understand how to make needed changes, but there is also tremendous opportunity to learn and to deepen our relationships with Indigenous communities," Decatur wrote.

In the meantime, the sudden closure leaves nearly 10,000 square feet of exhibition space off-limits to visitors and staff, The New York Times reported.