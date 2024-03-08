Man caught on camera trying to burn American-Israeli flag, then tearing it down

Man rips down American-Israeli flags, tries to burn it

Man rips down American-Israeli flags, tries to burn it

Man rips down American-Israeli flags, tries to burn it

NEW YORK - A man was caught on camera trying to burn a combination American and Israeli flag then tearing it down.

It happened right across the street from Yeshiva University High School for Boys in Upper Manhattan on Feb. 24 at around 2:50 p.m.

The man then took off in a black sedan.

A suspect tears down an American-Israeli flag after trying to burn it down on Feb. 24, 2024. NYPD

This incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.