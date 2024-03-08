Man caught on camera trying to burn American-Israeli flag, then tearing it down
NEW YORK - A man was caught on camera trying to burn a combination American and Israeli flag then tearing it down.
It happened right across the street from Yeshiva University High School for Boys in Upper Manhattan on Feb. 24 at around 2:50 p.m.
The man then took off in a black sedan.
This incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force.
