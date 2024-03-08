Watch CBS News
Crime

Man caught on camera trying to burn American-Israeli flag, then tearing it down

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man rips down American-Israeli flags, tries to burn it
Man rips down American-Israeli flags, tries to burn it 00:21

NEW YORK - A man was caught on camera trying to burn a combination American and Israeli flag then tearing it down. 

It happened right across the street from Yeshiva University High School for Boys in Upper Manhattan on Feb. 24 at around 2:50 p.m. 

The man then took off in a black sedan. 

screengrab-00001.jpg
A suspect tears down an American-Israeli flag after trying to burn it down on Feb. 24, 2024.  NYPD

This incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 12:15 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.