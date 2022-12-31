Watch CBS News
Consumer

American Girl's 2023 "Girl of the Year" is a South Asian dancer and singer from New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

METUCHEN, N.J. -- American Girl just unveiled their 2023 "Girl of the Year," and she's from New Jersey.

Kavika Sharma, or Kavi for short, is a spunky Broadway-loving dancer and singer from Metuchen.

She's the line's first ever South Asian character.

American Girl says they'll donate $25,000 in scholarships for kids to participate in Camp Broadway's summer programs in New York.

The Kavi doll and book sells for $115.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 10:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.