American Girl's 2023 "Girl of the Year" is a South Asian dancer and singer from New Jersey
METUCHEN, N.J. -- American Girl just unveiled their 2023 "Girl of the Year," and she's from New Jersey.
Kavika Sharma, or Kavi for short, is a spunky Broadway-loving dancer and singer from Metuchen.
She's the line's first ever South Asian character.
American Girl says they'll donate $25,000 in scholarships for kids to participate in Camp Broadway's summer programs in New York.
The Kavi doll and book sells for $115.
