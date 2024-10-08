American Dream mall in New Jersey evacuated due to suspicious vehicle in parking deck

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The American Dream mall in East Rutherford was evacuated Tuesday due to a suspicious vehicle.

According to New Jersey State Police, around 5:30 p.m., security members spotted a Tesla that was legally parked on the ground floor of a parking deck but had been left unattended with the driver's side door open.

State police say two American Dream K-9 units then conducted initial sweeps of the vehicle and got a positive alert.

The American Dream mall was then evacuated out of an abundance of caution, state police say.

Video shows crowds of people and state troopers outside the mall.

State police and Bergen County authorities were contacted, and state police say two more K-9 units performed additional sweeps and both had positive alerts.

Bomb units from state police and Bergen County both responded and searched the vehicle, but they did not find any indication of an explosive device, state police say.

Employees and visitors were allowed back inside the American Dream mall just before 9 p.m.

State police say no additional information is available at this time.