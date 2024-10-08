Watch CBS News
Local News

American Dream mall in New Jersey evacuated due to suspicious vehicle in parking deck

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The American Dream mall in East Rutherford was evacuated Tuesday due to a suspicious vehicle.

According to New Jersey State Police, around 5:30 p.m., security members spotted a Tesla that was legally parked on the ground floor of a parking deck but had been left unattended with the driver's side door open.

State police say two American Dream K-9 units then conducted initial sweeps of the vehicle and got a positive alert.

The American Dream mall was then evacuated out of an abundance of caution, state police say.

Video shows crowds of people and state troopers outside the mall.

State police and Bergen County authorities were contacted, and state police say two more K-9 units performed additional sweeps and both had positive alerts.

Bomb units from state police and Bergen County both responded and searched the vehicle, but they did not find any indication of an explosive device, state police say.

Employees and visitors were allowed back inside the American Dream mall just before 9 p.m.

State police say no additional information is available at this time.

Katie Houlis

Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.