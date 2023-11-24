American Dream mall reopens after Black Friday bomb threat in East Rutherford, New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey was evacuated on Black Friday, as state police investigated a bomb threat.

Shoppers were allowed back inside roughly an hour later once the all-clear was given.

Gov. Phil Murphy said on social media the mall was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

"If you're on site, all customers, tenants, and employees should follow guidance from law enforcement and walk to the nearest exit and safely evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution," the governor posted.

Chopper 2 is over the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey as it's evacuated due to a bomb threat on Black Friday.

People in the area received emergency alerts on their phones saying to use the nearest exits and to avoid elevators.

The governor later posted there was "no imminent threat" at the mall.

"We will remain vigilant to ensure everyone stays safe this holiday season," he wrote.