American Diabetes Association recommends new steps to combat the disease

KENILWORTH, N.J. -- The American Diabetes Association has published new guidelines for the prevention and treatment of diabetes.

For many patients, this could mean taking additional medication.

A chronic and expensive condition, diabetes affects millions of Americans. In the U.S. alone, more than 37 million people live with the disease. Another 96 million are pre-diabetic.

Doctors say cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for those suffering from diabetes, which is why the ADA now recommends patients have an LDL cholesterol of 70 and a blood pressure less than 130 over 80, or take additional medications.

"The goal of adding on new medications or additional medications is to try to get those risk factors under tighter control, and the long term effects are going to be a better health for the patients," said Dr. Nidhi Kumar, a cardiovascular disease specialist.

The just-released guidelines apply to those suffering from both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

"Many of these guidelines will be difficult to be met without the use of drugs," Kumar said. "For example, achieving an LDL cholesterol of 55 on your own will not be possible for the overwhelming majority of people."

But doctors say additional prescription drugs can add up, so one strategy to mitigate that is to focus on a healthier lifestyle.

"Look at your nutrition. Look at your sleep. Look at your exercise, your physical activity, because the better that you can do in all of those aspects of your life, the healthier you are going to be. The less medication you'll need," Kumar said.

Kumar said there will also be a greater emphasis on supporting higher weight loss. She said the bottom line is diabetes is not just a disease of blood sugar, but also one that affects every organ in the body.

The new guidelines also call for greater kidney protection. Doctors say 40% of diabetic patients suffer from a kidney condition called diabetic nephropathy, adding those patients could be prescribed anti-inflammatory medications.