American Cancer Society finding more young people diagnosed with colon cancer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a chance to shine light on the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. 

Recently, an American Cancer Society report found more young people are getting colon cancer. It found more patients under 55 are being diagnosed and, overall, more people are being diagnosed with advanced stage disease. 

Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer from the American Cancer Society, joined CBS2 News on Thursday morning to discuss the findings and if people should be getting screened earlier. 

Click here for more information. 

First published on March 2, 2023 / 7:38 AM

