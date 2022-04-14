Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss return to Broadway in "American Buffalo"
NEW YORK -- Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss are returning to the stage.
The actors star in the Broadway revival of the David Mamet play "American Buffalo."
Fishburne, Rockwell and Criss play smalltime hustlers who are conflicted by loyalty and greed while trying to achieve more out of life.
"American Buffalo" opens Thursday night at Circle in the Square Theatre.
