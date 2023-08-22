Watch CBS News
American Airlines flight from Miami to NYC forced to land after pepper spray goes off in cabin, FAA says

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- A flight to New York was diverted Sunday after the FAA says a bottle of pepper spray was inadvertently sprayed in the cabin. 

American Airlines Flight 1680 took off from Miami before landing in Jacksonville, where passengers got off and the cabin was cleaned. 

The plane then continued on to LaGuardia Airport

The FAA says it is investigating the incident. 

First published on August 22, 2023 / 6:57 AM

