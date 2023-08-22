American Airlines flight from Miami to NYC forced to land after pepper spray goes off in cabin, FAA says

Flight to NYC diverted after pepper spray goes off

NEW YORK -- A flight to New York was diverted Sunday after the FAA says a bottle of pepper spray was inadvertently sprayed in the cabin.

American Airlines Flight 1680 took off from Miami before landing in Jacksonville, where passengers got off and the cabin was cleaned.

The plane then continued on to LaGuardia Airport.

The FAA says it is investigating the incident.