Watch CBS News
U.S.

Union representing American Airlines flight attendants votes to authorize strike

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

American Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize strike
American Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize strike 00:48

NEW YORK -- The union representing American Airlines flight attendants has voted to authorize a strike.

An informational rally was held at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday.

More than 26,000 American Airlines flight attendants across the country are demanding improvements to pay, onboard staffing and quality of life.

"This is the deal. We are not so much interested in nickel-and-diming the company. All we're asking for is fair wages," said Christian Santana, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants New York.

Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to conduct legal strikes.

American Airlines released a statement saying in part, "We're proud of the progress we've made in negotiations with the APFA, and we look forward to reaching an agreement that provides our flight attendants with real and meaningful value."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 6:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.