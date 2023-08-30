Union representing American Airlines flight attendants votes to authorize strike

NEW YORK -- The union representing American Airlines flight attendants has voted to authorize a strike.

An informational rally was held at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday.

More than 26,000 American Airlines flight attendants across the country are demanding improvements to pay, onboard staffing and quality of life.

"This is the deal. We are not so much interested in nickel-and-diming the company. All we're asking for is fair wages," said Christian Santana, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants New York.

Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to conduct legal strikes.

American Airlines released a statement saying in part, "We're proud of the progress we've made in negotiations with the APFA, and we look forward to reaching an agreement that provides our flight attendants with real and meaningful value."