American Airlines bus stolen from JFK Airport; Suspect arrested in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An American Airlines bus was stolen early Wednesday morning from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The NYPD said a 43-year-old man stole the bus from JFK Lot 12 around 1:40 a.m.

The bus was recovered and the suspect was arrested about 19 miles away at Cadman Plaza West and Middagh Street in Brooklyn.

There's no word on why the man stole the bus, or what charges he will face.