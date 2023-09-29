Watch CBS News
Local News

AMC Newport Centre 11 movie theater in Jersey City closed due to rat infestation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

AMC movie theater closed due to reported rat infestation
AMC movie theater closed due to reported rat infestation 00:37

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- An AMC movie theater in Jersey City was shut down due to a rat infestation. 

City officials said they closed the AMC Newport Centre 11 on Wednesday after rats were reportedly spotted getting in through several openings. 

AMC posted an apology on its website that said, "We apologize for the inconvenience, but this theatre is temporarily closed due to unforeseen maintenance. Please continue to check back here for updates." 

There was no immediate word on when the theater will reopen. 

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Friday. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 9:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.