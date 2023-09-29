AMC Newport Centre 11 movie theater in Jersey City closed due to rat infestation

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- An AMC movie theater in Jersey City was shut down due to a rat infestation.

City officials said they closed the AMC Newport Centre 11 on Wednesday after rats were reportedly spotted getting in through several openings.

AMC posted an apology on its website that said, "We apologize for the inconvenience, but this theatre is temporarily closed due to unforeseen maintenance. Please continue to check back here for updates."

There was no immediate word on when the theater will reopen.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Friday.