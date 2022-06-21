Watch CBS News
Local News

Ambulances collide responding to call at Barclays Center

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Ambulances collide in Brooklyn
Ambulances collide in Brooklyn 00:20

NEW YORK -- Two ambulances collide head-on late Monday night in Park Slope, Brooklyn. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Union Street near Seventh Avenue. 

Police said both ambulances were responding to an intoxicated man near the Barclays Center. 

One ambulance struck a utility pole and an ATM vestibule. 

Four EMS workers were treated for minor injuries. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 5:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.