Ambulances collide responding to call at Barclays Center
NEW YORK -- Two ambulances collide head-on late Monday night in Park Slope, Brooklyn.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Union Street near Seventh Avenue.
Police said both ambulances were responding to an intoxicated man near the Barclays Center.
One ambulance struck a utility pole and an ATM vestibule.
Four EMS workers were treated for minor injuries.
