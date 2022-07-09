Linden Police renew call for help in solving 2012 cold case murder of 18-year-old Amber Duncan-Wilson

Police ask for tips on 10-year anniversary of 18-year-old's murder

LINDEN, N.J. -- There's a renewed call for help in solving a 10-year cold case of an 18-year-old woman who was murdered near her New Jersey home.

Police say Amber Duncan-Wilson was shot and killed during a robbery while walking home from Dunkin' Donuts with a friend on July 9, 2012.

It happened on Hussa Street in Linden.

FLASHBACK (7/10/12): Police: 18-Year-Old Amber Wilson Shot To Death In Apparent Robbery In Linden

The victim was a star student and cheerleader. She died just days after graduating high school.

A decade later, police are hoping someone knows something and continue to look for leads.

Anyone with information can call the Union County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force at 908-527-4500 or Linden Police Detective Sergeant Travis Koziol at 908-474-8542. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Union County Crime Stoppers at (908) 654-TIPS or online at uctip.org.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.