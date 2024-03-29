Amber Alert issued briefly in Massachusetts for child in car stolen from Chicopee

Amber Alert canceled after child from Chicopee found in Connecticut, suspect in custody Amber Alert canceled after child from Chicopee found in Connecticut, suspect in custody 00:38

CHICOPEE - A 3-year-old boy has been found safe after Massachusetts State Police briefly issued an Amber Alert for a stolen car out of Chicopee Friday morning.

The boy was found at a hotel in Windsor, Connecticut and the Amber Alert was deactivated. The suspect was taken into custody at an Anytime Fitness in Windsor.

State Police said the suspect apparently dropped the boy off at the Rodeway Inn, and hotel employees called police.

The red 2021 Toyota Camry was stolen at 8:50 a.m. with the boy inside, State Police said. Police said just after 10:30 a.m. that the car was found at a Stop & Shop in Windsor.

What is an Amber Alert?

The Amber alert system is named after Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old Texas girl who was kidnapped and murdered in 1996. The system uses the Emergency Alert System to broadcast information that could be used to help find abducted children.

Massachusetts State Police have three requirements that must be met before an Amber Alert is issued: The abducted child must be 17 years old or younger, the child must be in danger of serious injury or death, and police must have enough information to share through an Amber Alert that would help find the child.