AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Lincoln Walker in New Jersey canceled

SALEM, N.J. -- New Jersey State Police canceled an AMBER Alert on Monday evening, shortly after issuing it for a missing 4-year-old boy in Salem County.

Police said Lincoln Walker was last seen at Cedar Grove Apartments on Grieves Parkway in Salem.

The suspect, Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez, was driving a 2010 black Ford Fusion with New Jersey license plate Z25PAD, police said.

Lincoln is Black, approximately 43 pounds and 38 inches tall.

Additional details were not immediately released.

