Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.

AMBER ALERT Cancelation: Emerie Rivera was located safe. The Amber Alert is cancelled. Thank you for your assistance. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 5, 2023

Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother.

Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.