Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in Vineland, New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey.
State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.
Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother.
Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.