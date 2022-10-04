Watch CBS News
Local News

Maine State Police cancel AMBER alert for missing children

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

AMBER alert canceled: children found safe, mother in custody
AMBER alert canceled: children found safe, mother in custody 00:21

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two missing children from Maine have been found safe, police say.

Maine State Police canceled an AMBER alert for the children around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

They say they were found safe and their mother was taken into custody in Massachusetts.

Police originally said two children had been taken by their mother on Monday, and that a phone ping from 3:30 p.m. Tuesday showed they were in Newark, New Jersey.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 4:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.