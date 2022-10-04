Maine State Police cancel AMBER alert for missing children

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two missing children from Maine have been found safe, police say.

Maine State Police canceled an AMBER alert for the children around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

They say they were found safe and their mother was taken into custody in Massachusetts.

Police originally said two children had been taken by their mother on Monday, and that a phone ping from 3:30 p.m. Tuesday showed they were in Newark, New Jersey.