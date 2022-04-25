Watch CBS News

Amazon workers set to vote on whether to unionize at another Staten Island warehouse

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Amazon workers to vote on another union 00:46

NEW YORK -- Amazon workers at another Staten Island warehouse will vote on whether to unionize Monday. 

They're receiving some high-profile support. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the fulfillment center Sunday. 

"The time is now to stand up to our oligarchy, to stand up to excessive corporate greed and create an economy that works for all, not just a few," Sanders said. 

Earlier this month, Amazon's largest union ever was formed at a different warehouse on the grounds. 

The results of the next vote are expected on May 2. 

Amazon is already seeking to overturn the first election. The company filed with the National Labor Relations Board arguing the vote was tainted by organizers.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 25, 2022 / 8:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.