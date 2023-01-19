Amazon warehouse in New Windsor cited by federal investigators for safety hazards

Amazon warehouse in New York cited for safety hazards

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. -- An Amazon warehouse in New York is one of three cited by federal investigators for safety hazards.

OSHA inspectors found workers are at risk for lower back injuries from the constant moving and stacking of heavy packages.

Citations were issued at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New Windsor in Orange County.

Amazon faces over $60,000 in fines but plans to appeal.