Unique version of decades-old opera shines spotlight on housing instability in New York City

NEW YORK -- A holiday classic returns to a special venue in Manhattan on Thursday, but this unique version of a decades-old opera gives it new meaning, putting a spotlight on housing instability in the city.

Amplified through the voices of opera singers is a powerful message of hope and humanity, underlying themes in "Amahl and the Night Visitors."

"When people leave the theater, they're changed, and for me, that is, that is what it's about," said Chrystal E. Williams, who stars as "The Mother."

"Amahl and the Night Visitors" tells the story of three kings who are taken in by a poor, disabled boy and his mother on their way to Bethlehem. This version has a modern spin.

"We ended up dissecting the piece, turning it on its head a little bit and thinking about who would these characters be if they were in New York City today," said Eric Einhorn, general artistic director for On Site Opera. "It struck me that a possibility would be that they would be a mother and son who frequent and are beneficiaries of a place like Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen."

The company behind the production, On Site Opera, is known for site-specific performances, so this one actually takes place at the soup kitchen. It also features a chorus of community members who have experienced housing vulnerability, like Annette Phuvan.

"It's changed my life really," she said.

She learned of the opportunity through On Site Opera's partnership with Breaking Ground, an organization that provides transitional and permanent housing to the most vulnerable.

"Places like that are really important because it gives you social support, and if you don't have family, they're there for you," Phuvan said.

With this production, she found a special home and family. Together, they're hoping to shine a light on homelessness.

"What do want people to take away from seeing this?" CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis asked.

"That miracles do happen," said Devin Coleman, who plays Amahl.

"The power of community, no matter what your station of life is," Einhorn said.

The audience is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the soup kitchen to help it continue supporting the community.

This is the third year this production is being held at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen.

The first performance is at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by one Friday night and two shows on Saturday. To buy tickets, visit osopera.org.