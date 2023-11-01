Alzheimer's disease and related dementias expected to double in less than 30 years

NEW YORK -- Wednesday marks the start of Alzheimer's Awareness Month, so we're taking a look at the latest efforts to treat the disease, as well as warning signs to be aware of.

According to the CDC, 5.8 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer's and related dementias.

Research shows that number is expected to double in less than 30 years.

We spoke with Dr. Reisa Sperling, from Harvard University and Bringham and Women's Hospital, to learn more.

She explained what's behind the alarming rise in expected cases, as well as the latest drug treatments and warning signs family should know. We also asked about who is most at risk for the disease and how people can prevent or slow it before symptoms are noticeable.

Dr. Sperling is a researcher for a major study that is looking for people to participate.