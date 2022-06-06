Watch CBS News
Alyssa's Law, calling for silent panic alarms in schools, passes New York state Assembly

Alyssa's Law calls for silent panic alarms in schools
NEW YORK -- A bill meant to keep students safer in schools awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature.

Alyssa's Law passed the New York state Assembly on Saturday.

School districts would be required to consider installing silent panic alarms in classrooms.

The legislation is named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

