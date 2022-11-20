Watch CBS News
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will not prosecute Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering husband

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says he will not prosecute an Upper West Side nurse in the murder of her husband.

Tracy McCarter was arrested in March of 2020, accused of fatally stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife.

READ MORE: Protesters rally for Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering husband, ask Manhattan DA to drop all charges

Supporters called for those charges to be dropped, saying McCarter is a victim of domestic violence and was defending herself.

After a review of the evidence, Bragg says he found reasonable doubt to support a second-degree murder conviction.

