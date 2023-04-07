Sources: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan threatened after former president Donald Trump's arraignment

What comes next in the Trump case?

What comes next in the Trump case?

What comes next in the Trump case?

NEW YORK -- There are troubling reports of threats against the Manhattan district attorney and the judge in the Donald Trump case.

Since Trump's arraignment, a law enforcement source tells CBS News Judge Juan Merchan was threatened on social media. Police are investigating.

RELATED STORY: Threatening note, powdery substance sent to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg amid Trump investigation

A second law enforcement source says death threats against DA Alvin Bragg and his Trump prosecutors have also increased.

More security is in place for Bragg, the prosecutors and at the Manhattan criminal courthouse.