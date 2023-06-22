New York City lawmaker wants to tow cars that get too many Alternate Side Parking tickets

NYC could tow cars with too many parking tickets

NEW YORK -- If you've been getting parking tickets for not moving your car during street cleaning in New York City, you may want to brush up on Alternate Side Parking rules.

New York City Council Member Lincoln Restler, of Brooklyn, is pushing for a new law to tow vehicles after a certain number of tickets are issued.

"The streets of New York City are too dirty and they're not getting any cleaner," said Restler.

Finding a parking spot in the city is a mini victory. But drivers who refuse to give them up during Alternate Side Parking risk getting their cars towed.

Restler said it's difficult for sanitation workers to do their jobs with vehicles in the way. It means more trash on the streets, adding to the rat problem.

"Rats have been blowing up everywhere. Across New York City last year, there were 12,000 complaints in 2022 for dirty streets and inadequate street cleaning," said Restler.

Under Restler's plan, any vehicle that gets three tickets for violating parking rules will be towed - even if each $65 fine is paid on time.

"It it's happening 4 or 5 or 6 or 8 times in a year, there needs to be real accountability. It means that you've decided you don't care," said Restler.

Some New Yorkers agreed.

"People, they just park anywhere. So they deserve it," said John Marshall, of Crown Heights.

Others did not.

"The economy right now is already crazy," said Brett Wilson, of Huntington, Long Island.

Jeanette Gonzalez said she couldn't afford to get her car back once it was towed.

"It was my car, I paid. I didn't owe the car. It was mine. So it really hurt me because it was all of my savings. They just towed my car and told me I have to come up with $3,000 just for the towing and the place where they took it," said Gonzalez, of Crown Heights.

Restler's proposal will go to a hearing in the coming months. If passed, it could take effect 90 days later.

Restler said there would be a large public awareness campaign so everyone knows the rules by then.