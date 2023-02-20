Watch CBS News
Alligator found in poor health in Prospect Park lake

NEW YORK -- An alligator was discovered over the weekend in a lake at Prospect Park

Parks employees caught the 4-foot gator after maintenance workers spotted it Sunday morning. 

They say the reptile was in poor condition, very lethargic and possibly cold shocked since it's native to warm, tropical climates. 

The alligator was taken to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation. 

It's unclear how it got there, but experts remind people it's illegal to dump animals in city parks. 

First published on February 20, 2023 / 9:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

