Alligator found in New York creek "in pretty good shape" at humane society

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. -- An alligator found in a cold New York creek is safe and "warming up" at an animal shelter.

A person spotted the alligator Thursday in the Minisceongo Creek in Garnersville, a hamlet in Rockland County, and called police.

Quick-thinking officers with the Haverstraw Police Department helped safely pull the juvenile male alligator out of the water, the Hudson Valley Humane Society said.

Alligator examined by Bronx Zoo expert

An alligator found in a cold creek in Rockland County, New York is safe and "warming up" at the Hudson Valley Humane Society on Nov. 15, 2024.

A herpetology expert from the Bronx Zoo examined the alligator and said he's "in pretty good shape," a humane society social media post said.

The humane society said it's debating naming the alligator "Philippe" or "Al E. Gator," and asked the community to weigh in.

There was no immediate word on where the alligator came from or where it will go once it recovers.