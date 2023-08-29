Alligator, believed to be up to 4 feet long, spotted in New Jersey lake

MIDDLESEX, N.J. -- A quiet lake in one New Jersey town is not so calm anymore. Authorities are search for an alligator believed to be up to 4 feet long.

"Are you kidding? Only in Middlesex," neighbor John Brennan said.

Wildlife authorities, along with the police, searched the water of Lake Creighton on Monday using drones.

"I saw this disturbance on the bottom," Antonio Dimitrijoski said.

Dimitrijoski said he was fishing when he saw the reptile, adding it was maybe 5 feet long and it appeared in the water right before his eyes.

"It surprised me. I knew it was around here, but I didn't think I'd actually hook it," Dimitrijoski said. "It has been sighted upstream on the other side of the footbridge."

After nearly half a dozen alligator sightings on Monday, Middlesex Mayor John Madden shut down all entrances to the park and all playgrounds.

"We were ready to go for walk and they just closed it," parent Justin Strasser said. "I'd rather have the kids safe."

The mayor issued a stern warning.

"They got to stay away from the water. Do not approach this animal. It's a massive muscle with the mouth," Madden said.

That was enough to keep people way, including Brennan and his pooch, Flynt, who he said would typically go down to the water.

"I don't want him tangling with something he shouldn't be tangling with," Brennan said.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is working to set up a humane trap to capture the alligator.

"I'm sure they are going to get this thing. I hope they are. It's an alligator roaming loose in your neighborhood," Brennan said.

As for how it got there, Mayor Madden said, "The suspicion is that someone has it had a pet and just released it, which is common. When the alligator gets bigger, they are unmanageable."

The mayor said the lake and its surrounding areas are expected to be closed for the next 72 hours. He said authorities will continue their search for the reptile first thing Tuesday morning and they are urging anyone who spots the alligator to call police immediately.

It is illegal in New Jersey to have an alligator or crocodile as a pet.