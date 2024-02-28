Watch CBS News
1 in 3 women are impacted by obesity, but treatments are often uncovered

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One in three women are impacted by obesity, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. 

The disease is associated with more than 200 different health conditions, but treatments are often not covered by insurance.

The Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention is advocating for change with a new campaign

We spoke with CEO Millicent Gorham about the ways obesity impacts women differently than men, and the state of insurance overage right now.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 10:10 AM EST

