Historic cheese shop Alleva Dairy to close Little Italy location

Alleva Dairy in Little Italy to close its doors on March 5

Alleva Dairy in Little Italy to close its doors on March 5

Alleva Dairy in Little Italy to close its doors on March 5

NEW YORK -- A historic cheese shop in Manhattan's Little Italy, known as one of the oldest in America, is closing its doors for good.

The owner of Alleva Dairy says the shop will be shut down on March 5.

This comes after it fell behind on its bills during the pandemic.

Karen King, who bought the shop in 2014, says she and the landlord reached an agreement releasing her from financial obligations. She says she plans to open a new location to continue the Alleva legacy.