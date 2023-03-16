Alleging racism and bullying, special ed student taking legal action against Middle Country Central School District

CENTEREACH, N.Y. -- A Long Island special education student claims she was the victim of racism and bullying by a high school teacher.

The student is now taking legal action because the school district kept the teacher in the classroom.

Bella Moore, a 12th grader at Centereach High School, battles an anxiety disability, which sometimes keeps her out of school. Last fall, she says her math teacher shockingly stated, "I can't deal with these Black kids always being absent."

"I didn't think somebody would actually say something like that to a class full of kids. She just said it so boldly," Moore said.

Moore says she tried to discuss the jaw-dropping comment, but the teacher denied saying it. What followed, Moore said, were five other incidents -- now the subject of the notice of her intent to sue -- claiming the teacher then singled her out for wearing midriff tops, but never any of the white students.

"There were times when I was like, if I wear this will she think that I'm acting too Black?" Moore said.

The claim says the teacher "publicly targeted and humiliated" Moore "because of her race."

School officials found her clothing did not violate the dress code, but that didn't stop the harassment, according to her attorney, Vess Mitev.

"Bella was bullied by her teacher for the clothes that she wore," Mitev said. "She was bullied by her teacher, who held this atrocious belief."

The Middle Country Central School District investigated and concluded some "allegations of bullying and/or harassment are found and did violate district policy."

However, the teacher is still teaching and Bella was taken out of her class.

"They removed my daughter and kept this teacher, who is a predator and a racist. It's unforgivable this school did not do the right thing by my child," mother Kimberly Moore said.

"I just saw her yesterday and she just walks around with her head held high and as if its okay to be racist," Bella Moore said.

In a statement, Dr. Roberta Gerold, the superintendent of the Middle Country School District, said, "The district is aware of the allegations made in the complaint filed on behalf of Ms. Rexach-Moore. When these allegations were first brought to the attention of the district, a DASA investigation was immediately opened. While the district did confirm some of the allegations in the course of its DASA investigation, it cannot discuss the specifics of those findings or the resolution that was implemented as this is a personnel issue and is now in litigation. Based on the results of the district's investigation, appropriate action was taken. All action taken was in compliance with the guidelines of DASA and applicable law."

Moore's attorneys say they are seeking the immediate suspension of the teacher and millions of dollars in a lawsuit, so that no one else's rights are trampled.

The school district has 90 days to respond to the notice of claim before an actual lawsuit is filed.