Alcone Company: Hell's Kitchen's supplier of makeup, prosthetics, and fake blood is 70 years old

NEW YORK - If you ask for fake blood at Alcone Company, you'll have to be specific.

Dozens of options range from runny to coagulated, sold alongside prosthetic sores and sutures.

But the Hell's Kitchen shop isn't just for gore.

Founded in 1952, Alcone Company caters to makeup artists, Broadway directors, drag performers, and costume partygoers looking to transform or enhance a look.

"Its mission was always to provide what people needed when they couldn't get it anywhere else," co-owner Maria Stewart said.

When her family took over the business, they expanded the selection of everyday makeup products and tools. Professional makeup artists on staff guide beginners through the inventory.

"Alcone is a safe place for everybody," Maria said. "This is a place that you can go to and feel like you're being supported in whatever you want to do."

Eyeshadows, concealers, and special effects allow visitors to experiment with disguise and self-expression.

"There's so much freedom here," Maria said.

For her, each new project is a fun surprise.

"Helping people with their characters of what they're trying to be, it's such a blast," she said.

Alcone Company

322 W 49th St #2

New York, NY 10019

(212) 757-3734

https://alconemakeup.com/