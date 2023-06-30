Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning "Little Miss Sunshine" actor, dies at 89

Alan Arkin, a longtime screen and stage actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "Little Miss Sunshine," has died. He was 89.

Arkin's representative, Melody Korenbrot, confimed his death to CBS News on Friday.

Arkin, who won acclaim for his role as the grandfather in the 2006 film "Little Miss Sunshine," began his career in theater before breaking into television and film roles. He starred in films including "Edward Scissorhands" and "Argo," and series like "BoJack Horseman." His most recent role was on Netflix's "The Kominsky Method," where he earned two Emmy nominations for supporting actor in a comedy series.

During the course of his career, Arkin earned two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award, in addition to the Oscar and British Academy Film Award that he collected for "Little Miss Sunshine."

This is a developing story and will be updated.