Alamin Ahmed sentenced to 7 years for drunken drag racing crash that killed Daniel Crawford in 2020

NEW YORK -- It was an emotional day in court Thursday as a young man was sentenced for taking the life of a hospital worker in Queens during a crash that involved speed racing and alcohol.

CBS New York was inside the courtroom.

Alamin Ahmed, 25, was sentenced to seven years in jail for the drunk driving and drag racing crash.

"This whole thing could have been avoided if better judgment was used," said Wendell Owens, a cousin on victim Daniel Crawford.

Crawford's family gave emotional impact statements inside the Queen Criminal Courthouse before sentencing.

"Not only nephew, he was my son. I wish you had made a better choice," aunt Joann Thomas said. "You took a precious life from me, us, everyone in our family."

Ahmed listened and then apologized to the family.

"I know what I did was wrong. I was young, my poor lack of judgment and actions led me to where I am today. Please find it in your heart to forgive me," Ahmed said.

Prosecutors say Ahmed and his friend, Mir Fahmid, were drag racing each other in Kew Gardens Hills on the morning of Nov. 20, 2020, when they both crashed into Crawford, who was driving on Parsons Boulevard on his way to Queens Hospital, where he worked as a lab technician.

"There's not just one memory. I'm grateful we have those memories. All we have now ... we miss him," cousin Kelley Hailey said.

Crawford later died at the very hospital at which he worked.

Earlier this year, CBS New York took a close look at drag racing in New York City and how law enforcement is cracking down on the dangerous illegal street sport.

Back in Queens on Thursday, Crawford's family members wore t-shirts with his picture, cried, and pleaded with New Yorkers to not make the same mistakes that took their Danny's life.

"I say out there to all the people who drink and drive, make sure you make the right decisions before you get into a car, take over the wheel if you've been drinking, because this is the outcome," Owens said.

Sentencing for the other driver in this case, Fahmid, is expected to take place in August.