Mount Vernon police arrest Akeem Grant, 33, in shooting death of 18-year-old Tamani Turner

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Police made an arrest in the shooting death of 18-year-old Tamani Turner in Mount Vernon. 

Akeem Grant, 33, is accused of killing Turner just a few yards from his home on April 6. 

Police said the shooting happened near Garden Avenue and East 4th Street. 

There was no word on a motive. 

Turner's death was the third homicide in Mount Vernon this year. All three victims were teenagers. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 9:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

