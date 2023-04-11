Mount Vernon police arrest Akeem Grant, 33, in shooting death of 18-year-old Tamani Turner
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Police made an arrest in the shooting death of 18-year-old Tamani Turner in Mount Vernon.
Akeem Grant, 33, is accused of killing Turner just a few yards from his home on April 6.
Police said the shooting happened near Garden Avenue and East 4th Street.
There was no word on a motive.
Turner's death was the third homicide in Mount Vernon this year. All three victims were teenagers.
