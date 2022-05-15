Watch CBS News
AIDS Walk New York returns to Central Park, Great Strides 3K held at South Street Seaport

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS New York

Inaugural AAPI parade held in Midtown
Inaugural AAPI parade held in Midtown 01:38

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people flooded Central Park on Sunday to take part in the largest HIV-AIDS fundraising event in the world.

It marked the first time in three years that AIDS Walk New York was in-person, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Participants raised millions of dollars to benefit GMHC and other local aids service organizations.

And another #BetterTogether event was held at the South Street Seaport.

The Great Strides 3K raised more than $80,000 for people living with cystic fibrosis.

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn was Sunday's emcee, as dozens of people started their day with a stroll.

May 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

