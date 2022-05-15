AIDS Walk New York returns to Central Park, Great Strides 3K held at South Street Seaport

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people flooded Central Park on Sunday to take part in the largest HIV-AIDS fundraising event in the world.

It marked the first time in three years that AIDS Walk New York was in-person, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Participants raised millions of dollars to benefit GMHC and other local aids service organizations.

CBS2 is a proud media sponsor of the walk.

And another #BetterTogether event was held at the South Street Seaport.

The Great Strides 3K raised more than $80,000 for people living with cystic fibrosis.

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn was Sunday's emcee, as dozens of people started their day with a stroll.